MLB Postseason

Mother of Yankees' Anthony Volpe discusses son's 'surreal' World Series heroics

Anthony Volpe, who grew up a Yankees fan, hit a grand slam in Game 4

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
On Tuesday night, Anthony Volpe lived out one of his childhood dreams.

The 23-year-old grew up a diehard New York Yankees fan as a northern New Jersey native — he even attended the 2009 World Series parade when he was eight years old.

Ten years later, he was drafted by the organization he grew up rooting for in the first round, and on Tuesday night, he had his signature Yankees moment.

Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after sliding safely into home plate to score during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Down 2-1 in the third inning, Volpe hit a grand slam, which propelled the Bronx Bombers to live to fight another day in the Fall Classic.

It was a full-circle moment for Volpe and his family.

"This (is) so surreal," Isabelle Volpe, the shortstop's mother, told The New York Post after Game 4. "We cheered for the Yankees before he was born. This whole thing is a trip. Us taking him to all those events, spending money to meet [Derek] Jeter when he was eight years old and he wouldn’t even go up to him because he was too shy. Now he’s out there doing it."

Volpe and Jeter have since met — the two even took photos together after Volpe was a guest on FOX's postgame coverage on Tuesday. Yankee fans also chanted Volpe's name in the ninth inning, which he said was the "No. 1" coolest moment of his life.

Anthony Volpe celebrates home runs

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts after hitting a grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images)

New York had lost the first three games of the series and scored seven runs total — in Game 4 alone, they put up 11.

The Yankees are trying to become the second team in MLB history to complete the comeback from trailing 3-0, only accomplished by the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the Yankees in that year's ALCS. Perhaps, Volpe may be this year's version of Dave Roberts, who manages the Los Angeles Dodgers and kick-started that comeback 20 years ago.

In fact, no team that has trailed 3-0 in the Fall Classic has ever even forced a Game 6, but the Yankees have a chance to do that on Wednesday.

Anthony Volpe swings

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) hits a grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images)

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will be on the bump in the final home game in the Bronx this year, as the Yanks hope they'll be playing The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Goin' Back to Cali" in their clubhouse.

