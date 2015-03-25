Moreno leads Bahamas event by 1

Paola Moreno moved to 9-under par on Saturday and she will take a 1-stroke lead into the final round of the weather-shortened Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

Moreno shot 4-under 41 on the 12-hole Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Resort. She stands at 9-under 81 through 24 of the scheduled 36 holes.

"It's been exciting and I just focus on what I can control and the holes ahead of me. I'm very excited for tomorrow," Moreno stated.

Lindsey Wright fired a 7-under 38 to soar 56 places into solo second at minus-8. Julieta Granada (42) and Eun-Hee Ji (40) are tied for third place at 7-under 83.

Cristie Kerr (40) and Anna Nordqvist (44) headline a group of seven players tied at 6-under 84.

The course took on nearly a foot of rain on Tuesday and the tour has scrambled to get as many holes as playable as possible. Players have started their first two rounds on the 10th then played Nos. 6-7-4-5-11-12-13-14-2-3-8.

After a lengthy lightning delay on Friday, 27 players completed their first rounds on Saturday morning.

If the tournament reaches its scheduled 36 holes, the title will be an official tour victory for whoever comes out on top.

The tour said on Saturday that "If the final round of 12 holes cannot be completed for any reason, the tournament will revert back to a 24-hole unofficial event with unofficial money paid based on performance over the first two rounds. Golf will be played on Monday morning only if a playoff must begin or continue to break a 36-hole tie."

Moreno birdied her second and fourth holes to move to 7-under. She later birdied her sixth and eighth holes before closing with four consecutive pars.

Wright flew out of the gate with three birdies in her first four holes. The Australian again ran off three birdies in a 4-hole span to jump to minus-7. She closed with a birdie on No. 8, her last, to get within one of Moreno.

"I just played faultless golf really. I didn't make any mistakes," Wright said. "I made a ton of putts."

NOTES: There will be one change to the layout on Sunday as the par-5 18th hole will replace the par-3 fourth hole in the rotation. Therefore, par will change from 45 to 47. On Sunday, players will again start on the 10th, then will play Nos. 6-7-5-11-12-13-14-2-3-8-18.