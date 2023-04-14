Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Major League Soccer
Published

MLS suspends Red Bulls' Dante Vanzeir six games, orders mandated training after using racial slur during match

Vanzeir issued an apology for his actions on Monday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir has been suspended by Major League Soccer and ordered to undergo mandated "training and education sessions" after he was accused of using a racial slur during a match against the San Jose Earthquakes over the weekend, the league announced Thursday. 

Vanzeir, 24, will miss six MLS games as part of his suspension and will be "prohibited from participating in the US Open Cup, MLS NEXT Pro games and exhibition matches until the suspension is completed," the league said in a statement. 

Dante Vanzeir of New York during the game against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 8, 2023, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Dante Vanzeir of New York during the game against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 8, 2023, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Belgian soccer player was also hit with a fine of an undisclosed amount and was ordered to undergo "league-mandated training and education sessions." 

RED BULLS FORWARD DANTE VANZEIR STEPS AWAY FROM CLUB ‘UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE’ AFTER USING RACIAL SLUR IN MATCH

The discipline comes just days after San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse alleged that a Red Bulls player used a racial slur early in the second half of the 1-1 draw between the two teams at Red Bulls Arena on Saturday. A scuffle ensued, causing a lengthy delay that resulted in 21 minutes of added time at the end of the match.

While Ebobisse did not name anyone, Vanzeir issued an apology on Monday.

New York forward Dante Vanzeir dribbles the ball during the MLS match against Atlanta United FC on April 1, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

New York forward Dante Vanzeir dribbles the ball during the MLS match against Atlanta United FC on April 1, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I accept full responsibility for my actions. While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am deeply sorry," Vanzeir said in a statement provided by the team. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vanzeir was allowed to continue playing in the match, a decision manager Gerhard Struber seemingly regretted after the fact. 

"During our match on Saturday, I made a decision that I thought was best given the information I had at that moment," he said Monday. "While there was a lot of uncertainty at the time, with the information that I now know, the right decision would have been to immediately remove Dante Vanzeir from the game."

Dante Vanzeir of New York during a match against Nashville SC at Red Bull Arena on March 4, 2023, in Harrison, New Jersey.

Dante Vanzeir of New York during a match against Nashville SC at Red Bull Arena on March 4, 2023, in Harrison, New Jersey. (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No disciplinary measures were taken against Struber, but the league said in its statement Thursday that it would continue "to review and improve its in-game protocol."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.