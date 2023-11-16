MLB owners approve A's move to Las Vegas from Oakland

Las Vegas will have a new professional sports team.

Major League Baseball on Thursday approved the Athletics’ move from Oakland to Sin City. The vote took place in Arlington, Texas, and was unanimously approved, according to FOX Sports. The A’s are the first team to relocate since the Montreal Expos moved to Washington, D.C., in 2005.

There are still a few more hurdles in the way before the first pitch is thrown.

A new Las Vegas ballpark is unlikely to be finished before 2027 and Oakland’s lease with their current stadium ends after the 2024 season. It’s unclear where the A’s will play in those two seasons before officially hitting the diamond along the Las Vegas Strip.

The team announced in April it purchased land in Las Vegas and then a month later replaced that location with a deal with Bally’s Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.

The state of Nevada approved public financing for a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof that will be near where the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium is and where T-Mobile Arena is – the home of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces also play in town. Their games are played at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Oakland finished 50-112 last season and saw fans protest the move. The team averaged 10,276 per game. The MLB average was 29,283 per game.

Baseball has come and gone in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Wranglers were a minor league baseball team that played in the Sunset League, Southwest International League, Arizona-Mexico League and California League between 1947 and 1958.

The Las Vegas Aviators came to town in 1983 as a minor league baseball team. They were originally the Las Vegas Stars until 2000 before becoming the 51s until 2018. They play at Cashman Field, which is technically outside the Las Vegas city limits.

