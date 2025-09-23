MLB legend Roger Clemens reacts to conviction of man who tried to assassinate Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

World Series champion Roger Clemens on Tuesday addressed the recent conviction of Ryan Wesley Routh, who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump last September.

During an interview on Fox News' "The Will Cain Show," Clemens was asked about his reaction to news that Routh was found guilty on all charges for the attempted assassination.

"You just take a big deep breath," Clemens said. "I still shake my head from not to long ago when, in Pennsylvania, they let a crazy man into a rally with a golf range finder. I mean, I just shake my head at this stuff. Like, why are you going into a rally with a golf range finder?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clemens, an open Trump supporter who has befriended the president and played golf with him in the past, reacted to the fact that Routh attempted to assassinate Trump on a golf course while the president was playing.

"When we golfed with him last in Virginia, the president hit the ball beautifully, but it's a little intense when you have 30 golf carts, and you have SWAT teams and Secret Service all around you," Clemens said.

"I love him. The reason I voted for him is because he's no-nonsense, common sense and no-nonsense. I love that about him."

CHIEFS CEO'S WIFE SLAMS CRITICS CELEBRATING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Clemens encouraged Americans who may not agree with Trump to still root for his success, comparing the views of those people to his view of former President Barack Obama.

"I didn't vote for [Obama], but once he became our president, I was rooting for him to do something well for us, and that's the way I always feel people should come together," Clemens said.

Jurors on Tuesday delivered a guilty verdict for Routh on all charges after he attempted to assassinate Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club last September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Routh, 59, was charged on five federal criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and multiple firearms offenses.

After the verdict was read, Routh reportedly appeared to try to stab himself in the neck with a pen before four U.S. Marshals restrained him.