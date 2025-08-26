Expand / Collapse search
MLB

MLB hands down multi-game suspension after Cardinals' Willson Contreras meltdown, ejection

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman plans to appeal the league's decision

By Chantz Martin Fox News
St. Louis Cardinals star Willson Contreras received a six-game ban one day after he was involved in a tense exchange during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The MLB also handed the three-time All-Star a fine. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. Contreras has informed the league that he intends to appeal the suspension. The decision to appeal allowed Contreras to play in Tuesday night's game against the Pirates.

During Monday's contest, Contreras threw a bat that mistakenly hit Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown. 

Willson Contreras scores during a game

Willson Contreras #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals scores a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on August 25, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cardinals' infielder tossed bubble gum on the field after he was ejected.

Manager Oliver Marmol was also thrown from the game during an animated argument with the umpires after a called third strike in the seventh inning.

Contreras expressed confusion over the decision to remove him from the game. He said he argued balls and strikes with plate umpire Derek Thomas but didn’t address a specific pitch and didn’t say anything disrespectful.

Willson Contreras needs to be held back

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras, left, is held back by Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"Apparently, he heard something (he thought) I said. I did not say that," Contreras said.

Crew chief Jordan Baker told a pool reporter that Contreras and Marmol were ejected for "saying vulgar stuff" to Thomas. Baker also said Contreras made contact with the plate umpire.

Willson Contreras argues with Derek Thomas

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) argues after being ejected by home plate umpire Derek Thomas, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in St. Louis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

After Monday's win, Marmol agreed with his player.

"We'll have to dive into it to make sure what Willson's saying is what happened," he said at the time. "But I believe him."

 Contreras grounded into a double play in his first plate appearance on Tuesday, and was hit by a pitch during his second at-bat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

