MLB hands down multi-game suspension after Cardinals' Willson Contreras meltdown, ejection

St. Louis Cardinals star Willson Contreras received a six-game ban one day after he was involved in a tense exchange during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The MLB also handed the three-time All-Star a fine. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. Contreras has informed the league that he intends to appeal the suspension. The decision to appeal allowed Contreras to play in Tuesday night's game against the Pirates.

During Monday's contest, Contreras threw a bat that mistakenly hit Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown.

The Cardinals' infielder tossed bubble gum on the field after he was ejected.

Manager Oliver Marmol was also thrown from the game during an animated argument with the umpires after a called third strike in the seventh inning.

Contreras expressed confusion over the decision to remove him from the game. He said he argued balls and strikes with plate umpire Derek Thomas but didn’t address a specific pitch and didn’t say anything disrespectful.

"Apparently, he heard something (he thought) I said. I did not say that," Contreras said.

Crew chief Jordan Baker told a pool reporter that Contreras and Marmol were ejected for "saying vulgar stuff" to Thomas. Baker also said Contreras made contact with the plate umpire.

After Monday's win, Marmol agreed with his player.

"We'll have to dive into it to make sure what Willson's saying is what happened," he said at the time. "But I believe him."

Contreras grounded into a double play in his first plate appearance on Tuesday, and was hit by a pitch during his second at-bat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

