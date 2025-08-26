Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals' Willson Contreras tosses bat at own coach as he erupts at umpire

Cardinals won the game 706

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 25

St. Louis Cardinals star Willson Contreras needed to keep an eye on his coaches rather than the ball on Monday night in the team’s 7-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Contreras was ejected after he struck out in the seventh inning. He erupted in anger at home plate umpire Derek Thomas as he walked back to the dugout and needed to be held back by a few Cardinals coaches, including manager Oliver Marmol.

Willson Contreras needs to be held back

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras, left, is held back by Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The first baseman still had the bat in his hand and threw the bat at first base coach Brant Brown.

Contreras said he didn’t argue any pitches.

"I didn't argue any pitch," Contreras said. "All I said was, ‘Call the pitches on both sides because you’re missing for us.' Then I turned around. The next thing I hear, he threw me out. There's no reason for it. Apparently, he heard something (he thought) I said. I did not say that."

Willson Contreras irate

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) is held back by manager Oliver Marmol, left, and umpire crew chief Jordan Baker, right, after being ejected by home plate umpire Derek Thomas, second from left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in St. Louis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Crew chief Jordan Baker told a pool reporter that Contreras and Marmol were "saying vulgar stuff" to Thomas. Baker added that Contreras made contact with the umpire.

"We’re going to review the tape and what the office sends to us, and we’ll send it in, send the report in to Major League Baseball and let them handle that part of it," Baker said.

Contreras said he apologized to Brown for throwing the bat.

He finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBI before he was tossed.

Willson Contreras argues with Derek Thomas

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) argues after being ejected by home plate umpire Derek Thomas, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in St. Louis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis improved to 65-67 with the win but remained in fourth place in the National League Central division ahead of Pittsburgh. The Pirates fell to 57-75.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

