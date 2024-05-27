MLB grounds crew member gets trapped under tarp in rain delay

Memorial Day Weekend wasn't filled with sunshine throughout — thunderstorms ripped through the Midwest on Sunday and into the northeast on Monday.

The storms caused some delays, and even postponements, in Major League Baseball, but one delay was a bit scarier than most for a Cincinnati Reds employee.

The Reds were hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday when in the sixth inning, umpires called for the tarp to come on the field — Cincy was up 4-0, aiming for the three-game sweep.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In natural grounds crew fashion, the tarp was on rather quickly, but perhaps almost too quickly.

A woman working on the grounds crew team wound up getting eaten alive by the tarp.

"Good news, bad news. Reds are up four. We are through five. Bad news: Tarp Monster did get one member of the grounds crew who got undercut and is trying to army-crawl a path to freedom," said play-by-play announcer John Sadak.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

After she came out from underneath, she received a rousing hand from the Great American Ballpark crowd.

The rain delay didn't stop any of Cincinnati's momentum either, as they held on to a 4-1 victory. They had lost 20 of their previous 26 games after starting the season 14-10.

ANGELS PLAYER SUFFERS BIZARRE SETBACK WHILE REHABBING KNEE INJURY

The Dodgers, meanwhile, extended their losing streak to five, their longest since 2019.

Jonathan India and Nick Martini each drove in two runs for the Reds, while Brent Suter, Nick Martinez, Carson Spiers and Alexis Díaz combined to allow just five hits in the afternoon.

Freddie Freeman hit an RBI double in the ninth, stopping a 0-for-22 slide for the Dodgers with runners in scoring position. Freeman then advanced on defensive indifference, but Díaz struck out Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages swinging.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles got rained out when they traveled to New York to face the Mets and will play a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.