MLB broadcaster takes subtle swipe at WNBA star Angel Reese

Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster John Kruk took a shot at Chicago Sky star Angel Reese during the team’s game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The Phillies were leading 6-0 in the top of the sixth inning when NBC Sports Philadelphia play-by-play man Tom McCarthy sent a happy birthday wish to his friend’s wife. McCarthy praised his friend for being a "heck of a basketball player" when he played at Rider and Monmouth.

"It’s all because I missed a lot of shots, and he cleaned them up," McCarthy joked.

Kruk replied, "There’s someone here in Chicago that does that a lot," appearing to reference Reese. McCarthy acknowledged that she "gets her points," while Kruk fired back, "she gets her rebounds too."

"We'll be getting some tweets about that, I'm sure," Kruk added before the broadcasters returned to action.

Reese fired off a post on X about an hour after Kruk’s comments went viral.

"Clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point," she wrote.

Reese returned to the Sky’s lineup on Tuesday night, playing 32 minutes. She scored 22 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and recorded three assists. She also had three steals and three blocks. However, the Sky fell to the Washington Mystics.

She’s in the midst of putting together a better statistical season than her rookie year. She’s averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game so far.

While Reese has been known for cleaning up her own misses, she turned the slights against her into an ingenious marketing campaign.

Reese trademarked "Mebounds" in hopes of capitalizing on the criticism.

"Whoever came up with the 'mebounds' thing, y'all ate that up. Because 'mebounds,' rebounds, crebounds... anything that comes off that board, it's mine," she wrote in a June post.

"And a brand? That's six figures right there. The trolling, I love when y'all do it because, like, the ideas be good. Like, when y'all have to alter my face and s--- because I'm cute, all right, whatever. That doesn't get me. But when y'all came up with ‘mebounds,’ because statistically, all the rebounds that I get aren't always just mine. They're, like, the defenses, too, or somebody else on my team. But, when y'all came up with 'mebounds,' y'all ate."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.