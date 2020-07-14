Milwaukee Brewers: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
The Milwaukee Brewers made the playoffs last season but were bounced in the National League Wildcard playoff game. This time, they have 60 games to get back to the postseason.
Milwaukee has the team to make some sort of run too.
It starts with Christian Yelich, who is coming off signing a lucrative extension and made a case for the National League MVP award last season but an injury hampered him in the voting. Yelich won the award during the 2018 season. He is going to be extremely important for the Brewers this season.
The team added Justin Smoak, Avisail Garcia, and Eric Sogard in the offseason. But lost Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas and Eric Thames in the process. Milwaukee will have the pitchers who help wear opposing lineups down. New additions include Brett Anderson, Josh Lindblom, and Eric Lauer.
The Brewers finished second in the National League Central in 2019 but the division is going to be even more competitive in 2020. Through 60 games last season, Milwaukee was 34-26.
2019 finish: 2nd NL Central
2019 record: 89-73
Manager: Craig Counsell
Projected Starters
C: Omar Navaez
1B: Justin Smoak
2B: Keston Hiura
3B: Eric Sogard
SS: Orlando Arcia
OF: Christian Yelich
OF: Lorenzo Cain
OF: Avisail Garcia
DH: Ryan Braun
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Brandon Woodruff
SP: Adrian Houser
SP: Brett Anderson
SP: Josh Lindblom
SP: Eric Lauer
CL: Josh Hader
2020 Schedule