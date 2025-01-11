Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel in negotiations to become next Patriots head coach: report

Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans, including three trips to the playoffs

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The New England Patriots are in talks to hire Mike Vrabel as the team's next head coach, according to The Boston Globe. 

Vrabel is the favorite to get the job after former head coach Jerod Mayo was fired Sunday after just one season. 

Vrabel is a member of the Patriots' Hall of Fame for his eight seasons with the team. He won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick during his New England career from 2001-08. 

Asante Samuel, Tom Brady and other Patriots players at a media day

New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel, offensive tackle Matt Light, quarterback Tom Brady and linebacker Mike Vrabel at Patriots Media Day in 2007. (Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Vrabel was 54-45 in six seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2023, including three trips to the playoffs and one to the AFC title game.

Vrabel was fired by the Titans after the 2023 season, then spent 2024 in a part-time role as a coaching and personnel consultant with the Cleveland Browns. 

mike vrabel with titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the field after a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Vrabel was projected to be a top head coaching candidate in 2025. He has also interviewed with the Jets and the Bears. 

The Patriots have also interviewed Ben Johnson, Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton for their head coach opening. 

Vrabel was born in Ohio and was an All-American during his standout playing career with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the mid-1990s.

Vrabel in Houston

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans reacts during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Vrabel ended his pro career with 769 tackles, 57 sacks and 11 interceptions. He received All-Pro honors for his standout 2007 season with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are 8-26 the past two seasons with Bill Belichick and then Mayo as their head coach.

