College Football

Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy takes parting shot at Ohio State, Ryan Day: 'He's soft'

Barstool Sports founder claims Michigan 'has broken' Day

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Dave Portnoy made his "Big Noon Kickoff" on Saturday at the home of Ohio State football, and he brought his Michigan fandom with him.

The Barstool Sports founder attended University of Michigan, Ohio State's arch rival, and has since become a high-profile backer of the Wolverines' football team. With Ohio State facing No. 1 ranked Texas in the season's first marquee matchup, Portnoy was in Columbus to troll Buckeye fans.

Dave Portnoy excited

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy celebrates the Boston Celtics during a duck boat parade to celebrate the 18th Boston Celtics NBA championship.  (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Portnoy said earlier in the week he was "banned" from Ohio State's venerable Horseshoe stadium, suggesting it may have been because of his fervent support for the maize and blue. OSU denied banning Portnoy.

In a surprise to no one, Portnoy was booed by the Ohio State faithful, and he took a shot back.

"These people can boo me all they want. What happens if you lose to Michigan again this year? [Head coach Ryan Day] could be out. There's a reason I'm not allowed in The Shoe today. Because he's soft and Michigan has broken him," Portnoy said.

Ryan Day coaches

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a replay during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan has beaten Ohio State four straight years, including as huge road underdogs last year in a matchup that ended in a brawl.

The loss did not seem to hurt Ohio State too much, though, as they wound up winning the national championship.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announces a major merger with FOX Sports

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: David Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, speaks during a radio broadcast prior to Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins)

Portnoy's Wolverines will kick off their season at 7:30 p.m. ET. OSU fans miffed at Portnoy's attempt to spoil their big opener were more than compensated with a 14-7 win over the Longhorns..

