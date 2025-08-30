Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy takes parting shot at Ohio State, Ryan Day: 'He's soft'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Portnoy made his "Big Noon Kickoff" on Saturday at the home of Ohio State football, and he brought his Michigan fandom with him.

The Barstool Sports founder attended University of Michigan, Ohio State's arch rival, and has since become a high-profile backer of the Wolverines' football team. With Ohio State facing No. 1 ranked Texas in the season's first marquee matchup, Portnoy was in Columbus to troll Buckeye fans.

Portnoy said earlier in the week he was "banned" from Ohio State's venerable Horseshoe stadium, suggesting it may have been because of his fervent support for the maize and blue. OSU denied banning Portnoy.

In a surprise to no one, Portnoy was booed by the Ohio State faithful, and he took a shot back.

"These people can boo me all they want. What happens if you lose to Michigan again this year? [Head coach Ryan Day] could be out. There's a reason I'm not allowed in The Shoe today. Because he's soft and Michigan has broken him," Portnoy said.

Michigan has beaten Ohio State four straight years, including as huge road underdogs last year in a matchup that ended in a brawl.

The loss did not seem to hurt Ohio State too much, though, as they wound up winning the national championship.

Portnoy's Wolverines will kick off their season at 7:30 p.m. ET. OSU fans miffed at Portnoy's attempt to spoil their big opener were more than compensated with a 14-7 win over the Longhorns..

