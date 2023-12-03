Michigan star Blake Corum's community impact leads to top honor: 'It's a blessing'

Blake Corum was a major difference-maker for the Michigan Wolverines this season, helping the team to an undefeated record culminating with the Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 ranking ahead of the College Football Playoff.

Corum ran for 1,028 yards and scored 24 touchdowns in those 13 games. However, there was one number that mattered the most to him – 600. The number represented the amount of turkeys that he helped give out around the Ypsilanti area in Michigan around the Thanksgiving holiday.

His efforts in the community were the reason why he was named captain of the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

"To be the captain of the Allstate Good Works Team, it means a lot," Corum told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "It’s truly an honor to be voted captain. Probably one of the best awards I’ve gotten. The captain of the Michigan football team, captain of the AFCA Good Works Team, it’s like which one’s better you know? It’s truly an honor to be a captain."

Corum was among the 22 college football players who were selected for the AFCA Allstate Good Works team for how he gives back to his community. The Wolverines star joined players like Clemson running back Will Shipley, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and other players from across the NCAA college football landscape on the list, along with Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.

After the team was announced, fans got to choose one person to be the captain, and it turned out to be a no-brainer. Aside from running the turkey drive, Corum is a volunteer at the Community, Leadership and Revolution Academy. He is also planning a toy drive at Somerset Mall on Dec. 9.

"It’s a blessing. I came to college wanting to make a difference and I just didn’t know how I was going to do it because you don’t need money to make a difference," he said. "All you need is a little time. I’ve been fortunate with NIL to be able to do it in multiple ways. I came to college at the right time.

"I’ve been able to use my blessings from NIL to bless others. So, just being given the opportunity and the platform to try to change not only one, but multiple people’s lives has been very, very good and I will keep it going."

Corum added that he is looking to create a foundation of his own in the near future.

The Michigan star will be recognized as the Allstate Good Works Team Captain on Dec. 8 during the Home Depot College Football Awards and at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, when Michigan kicks off the College Football Playoff against Alabama.