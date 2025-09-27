Expand / Collapse search
Michigan high school football player injured in vicious body slam returns to field in wheelchair

Colton Mims suffered a fractured spine after being pancaked by an opposing player while on the ground

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The Michigan high school football player who was the victim of a body slam that fractured his spine, Colton Mims, visited with his teammates before their game on Friday.

Mims, 15, who plays for Lakeshore High School, was in a wheelchair during his visit. Courtney Mims, Colton’s mom, said that Colton is dealing with two "slight fractures" in his spine in an interview with a local Michigan TV station. 

Courtney shared the moment on Facebook.

A Michigan high school football player ignites a firestorm

A Michigan high school JV football player pancaked his opponent. (Facebook/Courtney Mills)

"The first time taking the field since!!!!" Courtney Mims wrote. "That’s my BIG BABY! He’s an angel. His teammates are THE BEST EXAMPLE OF YOUNG MEN I’ve seen in a long time." 

Colton was injured when a Kalamazoo Central High School football player jumped on top of him at the conclusion of a play last Thursday.

The Michigan High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) took action against the player over the disturbing play.

Penalty flag shown on field

The incident took place between Kalamazoo Central High School and Lakeshore High School. (Getty Images)

"Our staff has been speaking with both schools since Friday. Kalamazoo Central has taken this matter very seriously and they have taken strong and decisive action," the MHSAA told Fox News Digital. "Due to student privacy laws, we cannot disclose the specific accountability actions, but they have exceeded what MHSAA regulations would otherwise require in cases of dangerous and unsportsmanlike behavior.

"Our schools can provide additional details as they decide to do so, since they are handling things internally."

A football sits on the turf

The player who was the target of the pancake suffered spinal injuries, according to his mom. 

"An incident that occurred during Kalamazoo Central High School’s junior varsity football game on Sept. 19 was the action of an individual student who displayed an egregious act against a player on the opposing team," Kalamazoo Public Schools said.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of sportsmanship, respect and integrity that Kalamazoo Public Schools expects from student-athletes, coaches and the entire school community."

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

