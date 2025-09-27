Michigan high school football player injured in vicious body slam returns to field in wheelchair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Michigan high school football player who was the victim of a body slam that fractured his spine, Colton Mims, visited with his teammates before their game on Friday.

Mims, 15, who plays for Lakeshore High School, was in a wheelchair during his visit. Courtney Mims, Colton’s mom, said that Colton is dealing with two "slight fractures" in his spine in an interview with a local Michigan TV station.

Courtney shared the moment on Facebook.

"The first time taking the field since!!!!" Courtney Mims wrote. "That’s my BIG BABY! He’s an angel. His teammates are THE BEST EXAMPLE OF YOUNG MEN I’ve seen in a long time."

Colton was injured when a Kalamazoo Central High School football player jumped on top of him at the conclusion of a play last Thursday.

The Michigan High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) took action against the player over the disturbing play.

"Our staff has been speaking with both schools since Friday. Kalamazoo Central has taken this matter very seriously and they have taken strong and decisive action," the MHSAA told Fox News Digital. "Due to student privacy laws, we cannot disclose the specific accountability actions, but they have exceeded what MHSAA regulations would otherwise require in cases of dangerous and unsportsmanlike behavior.

"Our schools can provide additional details as they decide to do so, since they are handling things internally."

"An incident that occurred during Kalamazoo Central High School’s junior varsity football game on Sept. 19 was the action of an individual student who displayed an egregious act against a player on the opposing team," Kalamazoo Public Schools said.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of sportsmanship, respect and integrity that Kalamazoo Public Schools expects from student-athletes, coaches and the entire school community."

