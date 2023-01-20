Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan fires offensive coordinator amid computer crimes investigation

Matt Weiss is under investigation for alleged crimes committed at school's training center

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The University of Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss "after a review of iniversity policies," athletic director Warde Manuel announced Friday.

Weiss has been under investigation for computer crimes allegedly committed at the school's training center.

Michigan Wolverines co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss during the Big Ten championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Dec. 4, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michigan Wolverines co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss during the Big Ten championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Dec. 4, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches, and staff," Weiss said in a statement on Twitter. "The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds.

"I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love."

The alleged crimes, which are unknown at this point, took place between Dec. 21-23 at Schembechler Hall.

ESPN notes that Weiss' firing is expected to be "for cause" because there is a clause in his contract that includes "for cause" firings for both a conviction of a felony and a morality conduct issue.

Weiss had previously been placed on paid leave while he "fully cooperated" with the investigation.

A cheerleader runs a Michigan Wolverines flag up the field after a touchdown during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium Oct. 15, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. 

A cheerleader runs a Michigan Wolverines flag up the field after a touchdown during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium Oct. 15, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The 39-year-old joined the Wolverines in 2021 as the quarterbacks coach before his promotion heading into last season. He spent the previous 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in a variety of coaching roles, working with Jim Harbaugh's brother, John, during their 2009 Super Bowl run.

This is not the only controversy for the Wolverines this offseason, which is not even three weeks old. Harbaugh and the university have reportedly been accused of several violations due to the head coach providing "false or misleading information" to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods

Michigan Wolverines players run onto the field before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 15, 2022, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. 

Michigan Wolverines players run onto the field before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 15, 2022, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.  (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Wolverines went 13-1 this season, losing to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff.