Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr picks up first career victory as starter as Falcons trounce Giants

Falcons have won 2 straight

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Welcome to the NFL, Michael Penix Jr.

The rookie quarterback was thrust into the Atlanta Falcons’ starting role earlier this week as Kirk Cousins’ struggles became too much for the team to bear. Penix got his first start against the New York Giants and picked up a win even as he battled through some rookie troubles.

Michael Penix runs

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs the ball against the New York Giants in Atlanta, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Penix was 18-of-27 with 207 passing yards and one interception, but he wasn’t sacked. 

Atlanta defeated New York, 34-7.

The Falcons got on the board with a field goal following an eight-play, 36-yard drive in the second quarter. Falcons safety Jessie Bates III returned a Drew Lock interception for a touchdown to take the lead. Atlanta didn’t look back from there.

Penix’s 19-yard pass to Darnell Mooney helped setup Bijan Robinson for the first of his two rushing touchdowns. The Falcons took a 17-7 lead into the locker room.

Michael Penix Jr walks off the field

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. walk off the field after the New York Giants game in Atlanta, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Robinson scored again in the third quarter. He finished with 94 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Mooney led the way with five catches for 82 yards.

It was the Falcons’ second straight win. They defeated the Las Vegas Raiders last week following a four-game losing streak. The Falcons are now 8-7 on the season.

For the Giants, the lowly season continued. 

Lock was 22-of-39 with 210 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. But the lethargic offense was only able to have one drive out of 11 turn into points.

The defense didn’t help matters either. The Falcons had nine drives and 22 first downs. New York only had 14 first downs on 11 drives.

Malik Nabers misses a catch

Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers in Atlanta, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

It was a good win to get for the rookie quarterback who will need to establish confidence fast if the Falcons are to win the NFC South and make the playoffs this season.

