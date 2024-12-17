Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons benching Kirk Cousins, will start Michael Penix Jr. in response to 36-year-old's poor play

The Falcons selected Penix with the eighth overall pick

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 17

The Atlanta Falcons have made a change at quarterback.

Due to Kirk Cousins' recent struggles, the team will be going with rookie Michael Penix Jr.

The writing had been on the wall recently.

In his last five games, Cousins, in the first year of a four-year, $180 million deal, has just one touchdown pass and nine interceptions. 

Michael Penix warms up before a game

Michael Penix Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

When the Falcons took Penix with the eighth pick, it sent shockwaves around the league, considering it was just weeks after they had signed Cousins to his deal. However, the Falcons need a boost, and apparently they think this is it.

"After review, we have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback moving forward," head coach Raheem Morris said in a statement. "This was a football decision, and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday's game against the New York Giants."

Penix threw for 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his final season with Washington, whose lone loss that season was in the national championship to Michigan.

Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. on field

Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins (18) and Michael Penix Jr. (9) of the Atlanta Falcons during offseason workouts at the Atlanta Falcons' training complex May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cousins, who turned 36 during training camp, ruptured his Achilles last year, his final season in Minnesota.

In his 13th NFL season, Cousins started off slow, throwing for 864 yards, four touchdowns and four picks in his first four games. In his next five, he had 13 touchdowns and three picks while averaging 292.8 passing yards per contest. But his last five have been forgettable.

In that span, he's completed 62.7% of his passes, and his lone touchdown came Monday in a 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Michael Penix Jr warms up

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Dec. 8, 2024. (Jeffrey Becker/Imagn Images)

Atlanta lost each of its previous four to lose its division lead.

