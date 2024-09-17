Cowboys' Micah Parsons reveals promise he's 'praying' he can fulfill for owner Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys’ goal every season is the same as every other franchise in the NFL, but it carries more weight each time the Vince Lombardi Trophy isn’t back in Arlington at the end of the season.

Owner Jerry Jones, at 81 years old, continues to put together the right teams on paper, but Dallas continues to fall short of that Super Bowl goal. The team hasn’t been to the game since they won it in 1995, and they’ve made playoff appearances 13 times since then, including the last three years.

The Cowboys, now 1-1 to start the 2024 campaign, need all their stars on the roster to get that elusive trophy, and edge rusher Micah Parsons is among them.

Parsons, like any player in the NFL, wants to touch that trophy with confetti raining on their heads one day, but getting it for Jones is also something the Penn State product talked about with Fox News Digital because he made a promise to him when he was drafted 12th overall by the franchise in 2021.

"Man, I promised Jerry when I first got here," Parsons said while surprising fans during a "shift" at Raising Cane’s x Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys restaurant in Dallas. "I said I’d be the best person for this team, I’d be the best thing to ever happen to this organization. That was a promise that I hold dear to me, and I’m just praying I get him that ring before anything happens, or before I leave out of this Cowboys uniform."

The last part is what makes some Cowboys fans nervous, because Parsons is the best of the "Big Three" who still needs a long-term extension.

Jones didn’t just appease CeeDee Lamb’s request for a new deal, as the star receiver was holding out of training camp this preseason, he also dished out a lucrative deal to keep quarterback Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.

These two deals made Parsons a happy man as he awaits his own payday.

"It was extremely important because those are two of the best stars on our team, [two of] the best players in the NFL," he said. "The fact that they’re going to be here for the long run really means a lot."

Parsons said on his "The Edge with Micah Parsons Podcast" that he has no plans to go anywhere else.

"I know I’m going to be a Cowboys," he said, adding that he’s not putting any pressure on Jones to pay him now. Parsons still has his fifth-year option that he can play on plus the Cowboys’ ability to franchise tag him, if need be.

"I just got to keep playing at a high level, keep taking care of my business," he told Fox News Digital. "And what’s done for me is done for me. God knows what’s going to happen. I don’t – so I’m just living in the path he wants me to live on."

But the contract talk is for the future.

Parsons and the Cowboys are focused on the task at hand, which is bouncing back against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 after the New Orleans Saints ran them out of their own building in Week 2.

Stacking up wins is what Parsons wants to do to get back into the playoffs with a chance at fulfilling his big promise to Jones.

