Cowboys' Micah Parsons says referees helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave his take on the outcome of the Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

During an episode of his podcast, "The Edge," on Tuesday, Parsons suggested the Chiefs benefited from some questionable calls by officials.

"That game was pretty crazy… a lot of calls went both ways, and I'm going to be honest... I feel like the refs did favor the Chiefs a little bit more. But at the end of the day, you can't put the game in the refs' hands," Parsons said on the episode.

There was a huge call by the referees during the game that stirred up controversy among fans.

The most discussed play of the game came in the final minute when the Chiefs offense and Patrick Mahomes were facing a 4th and 16 while trailing 25-23. Mahomes threw an incomplete pass down the field for wide receiver Rashee Rice, but referees threw a flag for pass interference, moving Kansas City to the Bengals' 40-yard line. Kansas City set up Harrison Butker for a game-winning field goal.

Mahomes pulled out the win despite having one of his weaker games. He went 18-of-25 for 151 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and he threw two interceptions, including one to Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt who made an incredible play to record the turnover.

Parsons' comments about a game he did not play in come just a few days after his team lost in blowout fashion with a 44-19 loss. It marked one of the Cowboys' worst defensive performances since Parsons joined the team in 2021. But that didn't stop him from talking about the Chiefs and Bengals.

Commentary on other teams' business was one of the surprising and controversial features of Parsons' podcast when he began it last year, and he has continued it into its second season this year.

In one episode last September, while discussing the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Parsons encouraged other NFL players to pursue relationships with high-status celebrity women, and specifically named Zendaya as someone they should pursue. He said this despite the fact that Zendaya has been in a long-term relationship with actor Tom Holland since 2021.

But Parsons has insisted he will continue to do the podcast, and it won't be a distraction to his team, adding he doesn't try to be controversial with what he says.

"I don't think no one really cares about what I'm doing on a Monday afternoon when I'm at home with my kids," Parsons told reporters on Aug. 21. "So, why would they care if I'm on Xbox? I think we all get our own free time. When y'all away from here, are y'all thinking about me at home? I would hope not.

"I try not to say (anything) controversial, but everyone always is gonna be drawn to something. They're going to try to take one thing. We all have opinions. We're not going to agree to what everyone says. That's life."

Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud called out Parsons for the takes on his podcast during an interview with Boardroom on Aug. 27.

"He has terrible takes," Stroud said. "But also, he's a great friend of mine. I have nothing but great things to say of him other than his takes."

