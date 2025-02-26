Miami's Carson Beck's girlfriend adamant she played no role in his transfer decision

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Carson Beck made the surprise decision to forgo an NFL pursuit and play at least one more year of college football when he decided to transfer from Georgia to Miami.

On the surface, the transfer made sense. Beck is dating Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball star Hanna Cavinder, and being closer to the person he is involved with seemed to be a no-brainer. However, Cavinder was adamant that she played no role in bringing Beck to "The U."

Carson Beck throws

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, #15, practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 7, 2024. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

"Obviously, the University of Miami is an amazing campus. And, I think it was the best decision for him. I think he’s gonna love the university," she told ESPN. "Obviously, I love Miami, so I will stay here. … I’m super excited for him and to be able to watch him play."

Cavinder said she did not really need to convince Beck to fly south and added she would not have any NCAA eligibility left when Beck begins to play football.

Hanna Cavinder waves on court

Miami Hurricanes guard Hanna Cavinder, #15, directs traffic during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes in the Second Round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Greenville Regional 2 on March 20, 2023 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Honestly, I was not involved at all. I know that a lot of people probably think that. But no, I was not involved at all. It was honestly what was the best decision for him and where he was gonna fit and be able to be successful. I’m super excited for him. It’s very convenient. Obviously, you can’t beat Miami and the people here."

Beck will be a replacement for Cam Ward, who had one of the best seasons any quarterback has had at the program.

The ex-Bulldogs star was on the team when they won back-to-back national titles.

Carson Beck vs UMass

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, #15, in action against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Nov. 23, 2024. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

He had 3,485 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes in 2024. The Bulldogs lost in the Sugar Bowl to Notre Dame.

