Miami Marlins minor league affiliate to host 'Florida Man Night'

Minor league baseball is known for wacky promotions, but a Miami Marlins affiliate capitalizing on strange crime in the state is really out of left field.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announced earlier this month the team will host “Florida Man Night” on July 26, sponsored by the law offices of John M. Phillips. The team vowed to break a “weird Florida law” every inning.

MARLINS CEO DEREK JETER'S ROCKY RELATIONSHIP WITH GIANCARLO STANTON LED TO THREAT, TRADE TO YANKEES: BOOK

It’s unclear which laws the Jumbo Shrimp will attempt to break. Action Jax 30 reported the last time the club hosted a similar promotion a man went onto the field in his boxers and flashed the crowd. The man was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and disorderly intoxication.

And “Florida Man Night” isn’t the only strange event on Jacksonville’s schedule.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team announced it will host a “Halfway to Pumpkin Spice Night” on April 27, which will feature pumpkin spice prizes that “may or may not have been purchased in October when they were still in the store” and “Ramen Noodle Night” on June 22, which will celebrate the 4,000th anniversary of Ramen Noodle.