New York Mets
Published

Mets release minor leaguer Khalil Lee for 'baseball-related' reasons amid assault investigation: reports

Reports say the move was "baseball-related" as Lee has struggled in Triple-A

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson
The New York Mets have reportedly released minor league outfielder Khalil Lee, who is currently under investigation for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend in May 2022. 

The New York Post reports that Lee, 24, was released on Sunday.

But the release isn’t due to the investigation by the league, as the Mets claim it is a "baseball-related" move. 

Khalil Lee at media day

Khalil Lee #26 of the New York Mets poses during Photo Day at Clover Park on March 16, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.  (Benjamin Rusnak/Getty Images)

The Mets designated Lee for assignment and removed him from the 40-man roster in February. He cleared waivers and was moved to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, and he has been struggling since then.

Through 21 games, Lee is hitting .185/.299/.323 with a .622 OPS, one home run, six doubles and seven RBI over 65 at-bats. 

The incident involving Lee’s former girlfriend, Keriwyn Hill, occurred while he was playing with Syracuse last season. He is accused of choking and kicking her to the ground in the lawsuit. 

Lee was charged with criminal obstruction of breath, per Syracuse.com. 

Khalil Lee high fives teammates

Khalil Lee #26 of the New York Mets celebrates a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 11, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"The Mets immediately notified MLB upon becoming aware of the allegations," the team said in a statement at the time. "We will fully comply with MLB’s policy and cannot comment until the completion of the league’s investigative process."

Lee has 13 games of major league experience, all of which came with the Mets. He played 11 games with them in 2021 and only two games in 2022. 

In those contests, Lee went just 2-for-20 with a homer, double and 13 strikeouts. 

Khalil Lee looks on field

Khalil Lee #26 of the New York Mets looks on against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lee was a third-round MLB Draft pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2016. He ended up landing with the Mets in a three-team trade. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.