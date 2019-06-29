Mets honored with keys to the city 50 years after their 1969 'miracle' season

The New York Mets team was honored in Queens on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their 1969 championship season.

The festivities started with a re-enactment of the 1969 World Series parade before Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves, led by Mr. and Mrs. Met. Many of the players rode in old-fashioned Ford convertibles behind them.



Later, members of the Miracle Mets -- they included Jerry Koosman, Jerry Grote, Ron Swoboda, Art Shamsky and others -- were given keys to the city during a pregame ceremony by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"It's one of the most iconic teams in the history of baseball and I think we all appreciate how special that was," Shamsky told WCBS Radio. "It's just a great day and a great time for all of us."

Prior to the 1969 Mets team, the franchise was seen as losing one, having never won a championship. That improbable season changed the perception of the team, which morphed from laughingstock to winner.

One key Met who couldn't make it was pitcher Tom Seaver, who is living outside the public eye since being diagnosed with dementia. His family announced back in March that he would not be making any more public appearances.

