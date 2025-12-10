Mets fans crash out online after reportedly losing Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz in free agency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets fans are having a rough couple of days and are crashing out online.

On Tuesday, three-time All-Star reliever Edwin Diaz reportedly signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending seven seasons with the Mets. On Wednesday, star first baseman Pete Alonso reportedly signed with the Baltimore Orioles to a five-year, $155 million contract.

Both Diaz and Alonso’s reported contracts set the record for the most annual average value for a reliever and first baseman in league history.

Mets fans have not taken the news well. Mets broadcaster Ron Darling called the Diaz departure "kind of shocking" and said he was "flabbergasted" that Alonso signed with the Orioles during an appearance on MLB Network.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapaport were all among fans expressing their displeasure with Alonso’s departure from Queens.

Alonso debuted with the Mets in 2019 and burst onto the scene, winning National League Rookie of the Year and leading the big leagues with 53 home runs. In his seven seasons with the Mets, he was named to the All-Star team five times and won the home run derby twice.

Last season was one of the best of Alonso’s career, as he had a .272 batting average with 38 home runs and 126 RBI while leading the National League with 41 doubles.

In his career, Alonso has a .253 batting average with 264 home runs and 712 RBI. He is the Mets’ franchise leader in home runs, as he overtook Darryl Strawberry last season.

Diaz, In six seasons in Queens (he missed the 2023 season with an injury), the three-time All-Star had a 2.93 ERA, 144 saves in 328.1 IP, and 839 strikeouts. Last season, he was sensational, recording 28 saves with a 1.63 ERA in 66.1 innings.

