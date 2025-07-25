Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets' Edwin Diaz open to World Baseball Classic return despite past injury

Diaz tore his patellar tendon in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz sustained a major injury at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but that won't stop him from playing in 2026’s edition of the international tournament. 

Diaz, 31, injured himself while celebrating team Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic. He tore his patellar tendon in his right knee and missed the entire season. 

Edwin Diaz in action

National League pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) of the New York Mets pitches in the ninth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025, in Cumberland, Georgia.  (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

"I didn’t get hurt pitching," Díaz said via the New York Post last week. "That’s something that can happen at my house or wherever. If I was pitching, maybe I would be a little bit scared (to return)."

Diaz didn’t fully commit to playing for Puerto Rico but said he is open to it. 

"As of now, I would play if I had the chance to play. I would play to represent my country," Diaz said. 

Edwin Diaz leaves field

Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) leaves the field in a wheelchair after an apparent leg injury during the team celebration against the Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park on March 15, 2023, in Miami, Florida.  (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

The three-time All-Star said if he got hurt pitching, he might view playing in the World Baseball Classic differently. 

"But I just want to go there and represent my country and have fun." Diaz said.

Diaz’s Mets teammate, star shortstop Francisco Lindor, also played for team Puerto Rico. Diaz said that if he gets the chance to play for Puerto Rico, he would want to play with Lindor again. 

Luis Torrens and Edwin Diaz celebrate

New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens, left, and relief pitcher Edwin Diaz celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Diaz has been lights-out for the Mets this season and made the National League All-Star team. In 40 games this season, Diaz had a 1.55 ERA with a 5-0 record and 21 saves.

Diaz and the Mets (59-44) start a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants (54-49) on Friday at 10:15 p.m. ET. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.