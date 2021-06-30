Mets' Jacob deGrom caught on camera wrestling teammate, fans react: 'What are we doing?'

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was caught on MLB Network’s Ballpark Cam wrestling with another Mets player in the outfield grass prior to Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

DeGrom pinned the other player to the ground, and a third Mets player made his presence felt by mimicking a referee and signaling that the two-time Cy Young award winner came away victorious.

Mets fans were worried about deGrom suffering an injury to his right arm, which led to a ton of reactions on social media. WFAN radio host Evan Roberts – who is a Mets fan – wasn’t happy about it either.

"This is a guy who has had 15 different injuries in the last month," Roberts said passionately. "What are we doing?"

DeGrom, who has spent 16 days on the injured list this season, had right flexor tendonitis, right shoulder soreness, and he dealt with tightness to his right side at one point as well.

If it’s frustrating for Mets fans to see, coaches and other Mets staff may be annoyed with deGrom as well. Through 13 starts this season, deGrom has an unprecedented 0.69 ERA, which is by far the best in all of baseball. He is scheduled to make his next start against the Braves on Thursday.