Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Mavericks
Published

Mavericks fined $750K for violating NBA's player resting policy: 'Undermined the integrity of our sport'

'The Mavericks' actions failed our fans and our league'

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dallas Mavericks have been fined $750,000 by the NBA after the organization sat out Kyrie Irving and four major contributors against the Chicago Bulls in the second-to-last game of the regular season. 

The league announced an investigation into the Mavericks' apparent tanking the day after the game. 

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during a timeout in the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 22, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during a timeout in the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 22, 2023. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

"The Mavericks violated the league’s player resting policy and demonstrated through actions and public statements the organization’s desire to lose the game in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft," the NBA said Friday when announcing the fine. "The league did not find that the players who participated in the game were not playing to win." 

DENVER NUGGETS ENTER PLAYOFFS HEALTHY FOR FIRST TIME SINCE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS APPEARANCE

The Mavs still owe a top-10 protected draft pick to the New York Knicks, stemming from their 2019 trade for Kristaps Porzingis.

"The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport. The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league," said Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. 

From left: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and guards Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. sit courtside during the game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 7, 2023. 

From left: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and guards Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. sit courtside during the game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 7, 2023.  (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Prior to the game against Chicago, Dallas announced that Irving and four other players would not be available for various reasons, including rest. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Jason Kidd said star Luka Doncic would play just one quarter, and the four-time All-Star was pulled from the game after committing a foul early in the second quarter.  

Entering that game, Dallas still had a slim chance of securing a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament with just two games to play, but without its key players, the Mavericks lost to the Bulls, eliminating Dallas from postseason contention. 

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and team owner Mark Cuban shake hands during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2023.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and team owner Mark Cuban shake hands during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2023. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Missing out on the playoffs helped Dallas in its quest to get and keep a top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, giving them at least a chance at drafting French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We were fighting for our lives, and understanding this is a situation we're in, but the organization has made the decision to change," Kidd said before the game against the Bulls, according to ESPN. "So, you know, we have to go by that, and that's something that happens. So the guys that are playing, we got to go out there and put our best foot forward, and we talked about that this afternoon.

"And the guys that are playing are gonna go out and try to play to win. You gotta be pros. You can't cheat the game."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.