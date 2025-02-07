Matthew Stafford's wife sounds off on Rams amid speculation about quarterback's future, Cooper Kupp trade news

Uncertainty and an apparent lack of appreciation in Los Angeles have Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, apparently open to the idea of moving on.

During the latest episode of her podcast "The Morning After," Kelly sounded off on the speculation surrounding her husband and the recent news that the Rams have allegedly expressed their intentions to trade veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Kupp announced Monday on social media that he was informed by the organization that they "will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships."

Kupp expressed that the move was not one he agreed with.

"I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," his post read. "Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Stafford’s future also remains a question this offseason.

After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, he said he would "take some time" to decide his plan for next season, but also indicated he feels like he can still play.

But since those remarks were made, his wife Kelly seemed to suggest tensions between the Rams and Stafford have been on the rise.

"I love the life that we have built here. With that being said, I love an adventure. I am all for it. Right now, if the Rams decided that they wanted to trade [Stafford], or Matthew decided he didn’t want to play for the Rams, I’m good," she shared.

RAMS' COOPER KUPP SAYS TEAM WILL LOOK TO TRADE HIM IN OFFSEASON

Kelly said "the ball is not really in our court" regarding that decision.

"I value being respected and wanted over convenience. So it would be very convenient to stay. Right? Very easy. But if someone doesn’t feel valued, then I’m like ‘Let’s hit the road. Let’s go on an adventure,'" she explained.

"Do we want to be in L.A.? Yeah, but a lot has to happen," she continued. "My husband wants to win. He’s not trying to put a team in a bad situation. If you’re catching my drift, you’re catching my drift. He wants to win, he’s at the end of his career – wants to win. But there has to be a slight feeling of being valued and respected."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelly was also put off by Kupp’s announcement. She said she was "confused" by the trade rumors after the Rams fell short of the NFC Championship game this season.

"I will say the trading away of Cooper – I guess I’m just a little confused because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship. And I think if we go, we win. Then you’re in the Super Bowl, and I think we have a chance against Kansas City," she said.

"One play away, and all of a sudden in the offseason, you’re talking about trading your veteran wide receiver, who has been a pillar in this place… and there’s now talk about trading your quarterback away. I don’t get it, it confuses me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelly reiterated Stafford’s desire to stay with the Rams, saying "We want to be here." The quarterback has two years left on his current contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.