Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

College Basketball

March Madness shooting in Atlanta puts man in ICU: report

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
'Sweet 16' of fraud: Congress gets in on March Madness Video

'Sweet 16' of fraud: Congress gets in on March Madness

'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts discuss attacks on Elon Musk and the Senate's DOGE bracket that highlights the worst abuses of taxpayer money.

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting near State Farm Arena during Friday's March Madness Sweet 16 game between Michigan State and Ole Miss, according to FOX 5 Atlanta

The victim is reportedly in intensive care. 

The shooting happened just a few minutes before tipoff and left a 42-year-old man from Charlotte, North Carolina, hospitalized. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Atlanta Police Department

An Atlanta Police vehicle  (Getty Images)

"The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is currently in ICU," said Lt. Andrew Smith, commander of Atlanta’s homicide unit.

JASE RICHARDSON SHINES AS MICHIGAN STATE TOPS OLE MISS, MOVES ON TO ELITE EIGHT

Exterior views of State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta

State Farm Arena Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta  (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Grady was able to bring him back in the trauma room, where he was taken to the operating room and is now in ICU," Smith said. 

Investigators say a man approached a group of people on a sidewalk and exchanged words before a weapon was fired, FOX 5 reported.

No suspects were in custody at the time of publication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Downtown Atlanta

The skyline of downtown Atlanta  (Reuters)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment. 

Michigan State won the game 73-70 to advance to the Elite Eight.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.