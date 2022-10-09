Expand / Collapse search
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th career goal at club level

Cristiano Ronaldo entered the match off the bench

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal of the 2022-23 English Premier League season was a big one.

Manchester United was in a 1-1 match against Everton Sunday when Ronaldo received a long touch pass from Casemiro in the 44th minute. 

Ronaldo sneaked a shot by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during a Premier League soccer game against Everton at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. 

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during a Premier League soccer game against Everton at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jon Super)

It was Ronaldo’s 700th club goal of his career and his 144th goal as a member of Manchester United. He had 450 goals with Real Madrid, 101 with Juventus and five at Sporting CP, according to ESPN.

The score put the Red Devils up 2-1 in the match.

Ronaldo entered the game off the bench again. Ronaldo had been under fire so far this season due to his effort in the first few matches of the season. But he made the most of his appearance in the early stages of his match against Everton.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands next to Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag, right, while waiting to replace teammate Anthony Martial during a Premier League soccer match against Everton at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands next to Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag, right, while waiting to replace teammate Anthony Martial during a Premier League soccer match against Everton at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Ronaldo had his first score for Manchester United this season in Europa League play. The score came almost a month ago against Sheriff Tiraspol. Before that, he hadn’t scored since he was representing Portugal in the Nations League against Switzerland in June.

Ronaldo has also been rumored to be on the move. ESPN reported Ronaldo wanted to leave to play for a club in the Champions League but clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all turned down opportunities to sign him.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with teammate Marcus Rashford after scoring his side's second goal during a Premier League soccer match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. 

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with teammate Marcus Rashford after scoring his side's second goal during a Premier League soccer match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jon Super)

For now, he’ll have to continue on with Manchester United as the World Cup nears.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

