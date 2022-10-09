Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th career goal at club level

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal of the 2022-23 English Premier League season was a big one.

Manchester United was in a 1-1 match against Everton Sunday when Ronaldo received a long touch pass from Casemiro in the 44th minute.

Ronaldo sneaked a shot by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It was Ronaldo’s 700th club goal of his career and his 144th goal as a member of Manchester United. He had 450 goals with Real Madrid, 101 with Juventus and five at Sporting CP, according to ESPN.

The score put the Red Devils up 2-1 in the match.

Ronaldo entered the game off the bench again. Ronaldo had been under fire so far this season due to his effort in the first few matches of the season. But he made the most of his appearance in the early stages of his match against Everton.

Ronaldo had his first score for Manchester United this season in Europa League play. The score came almost a month ago against Sheriff Tiraspol. Before that, he hadn’t scored since he was representing Portugal in the Nations League against Switzerland in June.

Ronaldo has also been rumored to be on the move. ESPN reported Ronaldo wanted to leave to play for a club in the Champions League but clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all turned down opportunities to sign him.

For now, he’ll have to continue on with Manchester United as the World Cup nears.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.