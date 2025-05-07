Man allegedly involved in incident at Barstool bar calls antisemitic sign 'edgy joke,' rips Dave Portnoy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the men accused of taking part in the antisemitic sign controversy that appeared at one of Barstool Sports’ bars in Philadelphia spoke out Tuesday in the latest twist in the ordeal.

A sign that read "f--- the Jews" was spotted at the bar in a video that went viral across social media over the weekend. Dave Portnoy has weighed in, at times furiously, and offered one of the men a trip to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust as penance for the antisemitic incident.

However, that offer has since been revoked.

Mo Khan, who Portnoy identified as one of the men involved in the incident, released a statement about the antisemitic incident and accused Portnoy of sensationalizing it to his millions of social media followers. He implored those who watched his video to donate to his GiveSendGo fundraiser and blamed Portnoy for the attacks he has received.

"Although I had nothing to do with the sign coming out, nor do I know who did it, I know that the sign was provocative because it reminded people of the unjust things Israel is doing around the world, thus leading me to report on it," Khan said, reupping his claim that he was a "citizen journalist" in the matter.

"Dave Portnoy and his friends can choose to be triggered over the sentiments of that sign and even kick me out of the establishment forever. However, they have no right to destroy my life over free speech and ultimately something that was an edgy joke. Frankly, they’re more worried about destroying and uprooting me than the thousands of people getting destroyed and uprooted in genocide."

Khan claimed that Portnoy and the Jewish community have claimed that they were the victims in this incident, but he said he was the true victim. Khan said he was suspended from his university, lost an internship and received death threats over the incident.

Khan said when he agreed to Portnoy’s offer of an Auschwitz trip, he was making those statements "under duress" because he does not have the means or connections that Portnoy has. He said Portnoy is "hypocritically lynching me" and trying to cancel him while building a business based on an anti-cancel culture.

"Dave Portnoy owes me restitutions and an apology for everything he has done and caused for me in these past few days," Khan said. "In an attempt to expose me, he exposed himself as almost a total fraud, going back on anything he stands for."

Portnoy responded to Khan’s statement later Tuesday. He wrote in a post on X that Khan was a "flat liar."

"I talked to him on the phone with his buddy and they both owned up to it and cried about it. He then lawyered up after speaking with his family," Portnoy wrote. "His name got out because he’s a moron and uploaded ‘f--- the Jews’ sign to his Instagram before I even knew about it. He already went viral without me. He spreads hate and uses the conflict in Middle East as his excuse. And did it in a bar with my (company’s) name on it.

"Now he’s trying to profit from it. I’m sure he’ll make money because there is lots of antisemitism in the world. Regardless this is the least surprising thing ever. He is the definition of a coward. Zero accountability for his actions. I don’t care what religion you are or even how you feel about Middle East. This was an act of pure hate and this should disgust you."

Portnoy said in a separate video he felt "dumb" trying to "show grace" and make things right.

"This is what the face of being a coward is," he said of Khan.

Philadelphia police said they were gathering information about the incident earlier in the week.