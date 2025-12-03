Man accused of trespassing at Travis Kelce’s Kansas home sentenced to probation, hit with fine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of hopping a fence at a Kansas home owned by Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has received his sentence.

Justin Lee Fisher agreed to a diversion deal in Leawood Municipal Court on Tuesday, FOX 4 Kansas City reported. He was fined $1,000 and sentenced to probation.

As part of the agreement, a defendant is granted the chance to meet specific program requirements to avoid a criminal conviction.

Kelce finished a Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with 61 receiving yards. Several hours after the game, Leawood police arrived at a private residence to investigate a reported trespass.

Fisher was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

Fisher maintained that he was attempting to serve deposition papers to Kelce's fiancée and music star Taylor Swift. Fisher was allegedly acting on behalf of attorneys representing actor Justin Baldoni, who is involved in a separate legal dispute.

"I am seeking a diversion after being arrested in the process of doing my job as a process server," a statement on Fisher's diversion application read.

"I was attempting to serve a subpoena … I went to the address through the gate as it opened and attempted to speak to the security guards in an attempt to serve the paperwork. I was never told to leave or even spoken to. Police arrived and arrested me."

A member of Swift's security team reported the incident at Kelce's home, records from the Leawood Police Department showed.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement in August. Swift released her latest album, "Life of a Showgirl," in October.

Kelce is in his 13th NFL season, all of which he has spent with the Chiefs.

