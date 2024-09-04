Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin pokes fun at Brian Kelly's meltdown following LSU loss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poked fun at LSU’s Brian Kelly after the Tigers’ coach slammed his fists on the table in rage following Sunday’s loss to USC.

Kelly was upset with his team losing in the closing moments to the Trojans, marking LSU’s third straight opening loss. He called his team’s performance "unacceptable."

Kiffin, who coaches the No. 6 team in the nation, felt like Tuesday was a good time to offer some friendly fire to his fellow SEC coach.

"Maybe you just need a @CokeZero and a (smile)," Kiffin wrote on X.

There was a lot more to celebrate on the Ole Miss side of the football. The Rebels destroyed their Week 1 opponent in Football Championship Subdivision school Furman, 76-0.

Jaxson Dart was 22-of-27 with 418 passing yards and five touchdown passes. Backup quarterback Austin Simmons was 7-of-16 with 111 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Ten different players had catches in the game.

It was much tougher for LSU to take on USC. Trojans quarterback Miller Moss led the team on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Woody Marks rushing touchdown with 8 seconds left in the game.

"We had some guys play their butts off tonight, and we’re sitting here again – we’re sitting here again talking about the same things! About not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away, but what we’re doing on the sideline is feeling like the game’s over," Kelly said after the game.

"And I’m so angry about it that I’ve gotta do something about it. I’m not doing a good enough job as a coach, and I’ve gotta coach them better because it’s unacceptable for us not to have found a way to win this football game. It’s ridiculous."

Ole Miss and LSU meet on Oct. 12.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.