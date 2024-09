The Battle of the Bluegrass just got even more heated than the rivalry already was, as a uniform change for Western Kentucky came after a cheeky move by Eastern Kentucky the week of their matchup.

WKU planned to have a "white out" game on Saturday, but the Hilltoppers are instead changing to their red jerseys after EKU decided to wear white uniforms.

It is EKU’s right to choose to wear white uniforms as the visiting team, and NCAA rules require both teams to agree on a potential uniform switch before kickoff.

The Hilltoppers released a statement on the matter, where they threw a slight jab at its rival in the process by saying how long the plan has been out there for them to wear white in its home opener.

"We announced our football game themes and promotions for the 2024 season on July 10 with Saturday’s home opener theme a ‘white out.’ Every season, we wear white helmets, uniforms and pants for our annual white out game," the statement read.

"However, EKU informed us on Tuesday of this week that they would be exercising their right as the visiting team to wear white uniforms, thus forcing us to wear red jerseys on Saturday. Per NCAA rules, both teams must agree to a uniform switch. We were hoping EKU would agree to allow us to wear white on Saturday, as many other opponents have in past years."

The Hilltoppers are still encouraging fans to attend Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in their all-white fits despite the team not wearing their jerseys as such.

Meanwhile, to add even more pettiness to EKU’s decision, they posted the exact uniforms that will be worn as they hyped up the Battle of the Bluegrass.

The Colonels are sporting the all-white look in the pants and jersey, with their maroon and white helmets.

WKU is the favorites in this matchup despite getting blown out by Alabama. 63-0, in its season opener. EKU was similarly dominated in its first game of the season, 56-7, when they lost to Mississippi State.

This will be the first time the Battle of the Bluegrass is played since 2017, as WKU went from FCS football to FBS.

