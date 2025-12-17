LSU basketball team sends crowd into frenzy after hitting 67-point mark

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some social media trends go more viral than others, and the latest, known simply as "67," is one of them.

The nonsense phrase has exploded across TikTok and Instagram, and is especially popular among middle schoolers, but now it appears the LSU women’s basketball team has taken a liking to it as well.

During Tuesday’s blowout victory over Morgan State, sophomore guard Jada Richard scored from close range to give the Tigers a 67-20 lead in the final minutes of the third quarter.

And right on cue, the arena erupted with "67" chants and matching hand gestures. Players, fans and even LSU head coach Kim Mulkey joined in on the madness.

"67," which is pronounced "six-seven," was named Dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2025 and originates from a song called "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla, but later became popular in basketball references. The phrase truly has no defined meaning but is commonly used among middle schoolers.

And Tuesday’s game happened to be attended by nearly 9,000 school children. It marked LSU’s annual field trip game that featured students from the greater Baton Rouge area. The pivotal 67th point was clearly a highlight of the game for the 8,743 students in attendance.

"They were loving it," Mulkey said after the game, via the team website. "I was like, ‘God bless teachers.’ That’s my first thought. My second thought is, there’s some little girl in that stand that wants to be in that uniform one day, that wants to be at LSU as a student one day, maybe not even play sports. That’s what I told the team. There are little girls out there that used to be you and some of them, this may be the first and last time they ever see you play. Leave an impression."

The 91-33 rout marked LSU’s 12th win of the season. The Tigers return on Sunday, when the undefeated team will face UT-Arlington (5-5) at home.