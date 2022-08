Los Angeles Chargers 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers barely missed out on the playoffs last year after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in the final game of the 2021 season.

Going into 2022, the Chargers are healthy and have a loaded offense ready to break out. Justin Herbert has the ability to turn into an MVP candidate with teammates he has grown with like Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer.

The defense added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, though the cornerback will miss some time with an ankle injury. Joey Bosa and Asante Samuel Jr. are also back and will be looking to lock in and help Los Angeles get to the top of the AFC West.

Read below for the Chargers' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Week 1: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs, September 15, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, September 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 4: Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns, October 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, October 17, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks, October 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons, November 6, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers, November 13, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 11: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, November 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 12: Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals, November 27, 2022

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET

Time: CBS

Week 13: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins, December 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans, December 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Indianapolis Colts, December 26, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams, January 1, 2023

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 18: Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD