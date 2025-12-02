Logan Paul reflects on John Cena's farewell tour, says 'it'd be awesome' if Trump saw his final match in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Everyone wants a shot at John Cena as his career comes to a close — Logan Paul is one of the lucky ones.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE star found himself in a brief storyline with Cena, whose final match will take place on Dec. 13, that saw them as friends turned rivals.

Cena criticized Paul on an episode of "Friday Night SmackDown" ahead of their match at Clash in Paris in August.

The never-seen 17-time world champion came out with the win, but Paul said it was "truly an honor" to go toe-to-toe with arguably the greatest of all time.

"I am disappointed that I did not come out victorious. He's really good. I don't know what to say. Like, halfway through the match, I was like, ‘Oh, this is like a different level of wrestler,'" Paul said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "But yeah, I mean, it's John Cena, so I got my match. I'll see if I can try to convince him to come back for one more so I can beat him next time. But although he told me that he's not going to do that, he's not going to do that."

In the interview, it was discussed that Paul could crash the party on Dec. 13, despite the "Last Time is Now" tournament finalists being Gunther and LA Knight.

"I'm not above that," Paul admitted.

Cena's final match will take place in Washington, D.C., and President Donald Trump has been known for his love of combat sports. Paul, who attended Trump's inauguration and interviewed Trump on his own podcast last year, did not rule out a possible Trump attendance at Cena's last bout.

"We (people in the WWE) have talked about it. I have no idea. It seems like something that could happen. I think it'd be awesome. But I don't know how political the WWE wants to get, so I'm not sure," Paul said.

Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer in part because of his appearance at WrestleMania 23.

There has been significant speculation that Edge, one of Cena's greatest rivals, could return to WWE for the first time since 2023 to face Cena.

