Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WWE

Logan Paul reflects on John Cena's farewell tour, says 'it'd be awesome' if Trump saw his final match in DC

Paul faced Cena on Aug 31

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
MLW founder Court Bauer recalls working with John Cena Video

MLW founder Court Bauer recalls working with John Cena

Major League Wrestling's Court Bauer's time in WWE overlapped with John Cena's start in the company. He talks to Fox News Digital about the pro wrestling legend.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Everyone wants a shot at John Cena as his career comes to a close — Logan Paul is one of the lucky ones.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE star found himself in a brief storyline with Cena, whose final match will take place on Dec. 13, that saw them as friends turned rivals.

Cena criticized Paul on an episode of "Friday Night SmackDown" ahead of their match at Clash in Paris in August.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

John Cena and Logan Paul

John Cena and Logan Paul speak in the ring during "SmackDown" at First Horizon Center on May 30, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Michael Owens/WWE via Getty Images)

The never-seen 17-time world champion came out with the win, but Paul said it was "truly an honor" to go toe-to-toe with arguably the greatest of all time.

"I am disappointed that I did not come out victorious. He's really good. I don't know what to say. Like, halfway through the match, I was like, ‘Oh, this is like a different level of wrestler,'" Paul said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "But yeah, I mean, it's John Cena, so I got my match. I'll see if I can try to convince him to come back for one more so I can beat him next time. But although he told me that he's not going to do that, he's not going to do that."

John Cena in ring with Logan Paul

John Cena stands tall over Logan Paul during "SmackDown" at The 3Arena Dublin on August 22, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE via Getty Images)

JAKE PAUL HAS CRITICS 'WHERE I WANT THEM' AHEAD OF ANTHONY JOSHUA FIGHT: 'GOD IS ON MY SIDE'

In the interview, it was discussed that Paul could crash the party on Dec. 13, despite the "Last Time is Now" tournament finalists being Gunther and LA Knight.

"I'm not above that," Paul admitted.

Cena's final match will take place in Washington, D.C., and President Donald Trump has been known for his love of combat sports. Paul, who attended Trump's inauguration and interviewed Trump on his own podcast last year, did not rule out a possible Trump attendance at Cena's last bout.

"We (people in the WWE) have talked about it. I have no idea. It seems like something that could happen. I think it'd be awesome. But I don't know how political the WWE wants to get, so I'm not sure," Paul said.

Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer in part because of his appearance at WrestleMania 23.

Trump at WWe

Donald Trump, Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE wrestler Bobby Lashley get ready to shave Vince McMahon's head after McMahon lost the main event of the night, "Hair vs. Hair", between Vince McMahon and Donald Trump. WrestleMania 23 at Detroit's Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on April 1, 2007. (Leon Halip/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There has been significant speculation that Edge, one of Cena's greatest rivals, could return to WWE for the first time since 2023 to face Cena.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue