Golf

LIV Golf's Ian Poulter rips British Airways after airline loses his clubs

Poulter was flying to Texas from Heathrow Airport

Ian Poulter is set to play in LIV Golf's Texas event this weekend, but right now, he doesn't have anything to play with.

The 48-year-old flew from Heathrow Airport to Texas earlier this week, but without his clubs.

Midflight, the airline sent Poulter an email "to inform you that a bag has not travelled with you today" and told Poulter to contact them for delivery.

Ian Poulter plays for LIV Golf

British golfer Ian Poulter plays his shot during the semifinals of the LIV Golf Invitational Miami at the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Club on Oct. 29, 2022. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

"FFS @british_airways so dispointing [sic]," Poulter wrote on his Instagram story, via The Daily Mail. "I checked in 2 hours 30 minutes before the flight. What could possibly be the excuse. Just received the email 3 hours into the flight. I wouldn't have bothered flying if you're not sending my golf clubs. Can't swing fresh air."

"Talk about p---ed off @british_airways. The golf bag wasn't over weight," he said in another post. "I took it to over size and scanned it and watched it go down the belt. #Pathetic."

Ian Poulter in Orlando

Ian Poulter looks over a putt on the 15th green during the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 3, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Poulter later added that Henrik Stenson's clubs were also missing.

"You might as well find those as well whilst your [sic] looking for mine. The only thing you guys do very well is charge for flying," Poulter wrote.

British Airways sent Fox News Digital the following statement:

"We have apologised to our customers for their experience and are in contact with them to resolve the issue."

LIV is playing at the Golf Club of Houston this weekend, followed by the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.  LIV's schedule will go back to regularly scheduled programming after the major, when they head to Nashville to play at The Grove. 

Ian Poulter stares down the lie

Ian Poulter of prepares to putt on the 16th hole during the semifinals of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami on Oct. 29, 2022, in Doral, Florida. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

They will return to the United States in August.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.