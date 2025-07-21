LIV Golf star Sergio Garcia snaps driver in frustration in final round of Open Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sergio Garcia had a tough final round at the Open Championship on Sunday.

He shot a final round 68 and finished tied for 34th with Aaron Rai, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Lee Westwood. He was 3-under for the tournament. However, Garcia did something those other golfers likely didn’t do – finish his round without a driver.

The LIV Golf star snapped his driver on the second hole of his round and finished without it. He still managed to birdie the hole on his way to the 68. He had five birdies on the day to pair along with his two bogeys. Players are barred from replacing their clubs in the middle of the round.

He opened up about breaking the club after the round.

"To be totally honest, I didn’t feel like I did that much on the 2nd tee," he said, via Golf.com. "Obviously, I didn’t hit a good drive, and I kind of — I didn’t smack it straight down. I kind of like swiped it back. I’ve done that 50 times, and I’ve never broken a club. The shaft just snapped in half, and I was surprised. I wasn’t trying to break it, and I was actually surprised when I saw that — because usually, if it breaks, it breaks by the neck, and it broke in the middle of the shaft.

"I don’t know, maybe the shaft had a little thing there because I didn’t feel like with what I did it should have broken, but that’s what it was, and then I got some good practice when I threw it."

Garcia’s 34th-place finish was the best of the year in the major tournaments.

He missed the cut at the Masters and was tied for 68th at the PGA Championship.