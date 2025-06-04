LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson adds his reaction to deepening sewage crisis in San Diego

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson reacted on social media as a local California lawmaker talked about millions of gallons of sewage being dumped from Mexico into the water near San Diego.

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond spoke at a recent meeting about beaches around the historic Hotel Del being closed during Memorial Day weekend. He also mentioned Navy SEALs and other towns being affected by the sewage crisis from Mexico.

Desmond said in the meeting that the only solution is for Mexico to build and maintain a treatment facility.

"Over Memorial Day weekend, beaches near the Hotel Del were shut down—again—because Mexico is dumping up to 10 million gallons of sewage into our waters every day," Desmond added on X on Tuesday. "Our Navy SEALs are getting sick. Imperial Beach has been closed for three years straight. We’re paying 80% to treat Mexico’s sewage while they ignore decades of agreements and do nothing to fix their infrastructure.

"I introduced a common-sense proposal to apply pressure—including restricting border activity during health emergencies—until Mexico takes responsibility. Unfortunately, my colleagues voted it down, not wanting to pressure Mexico. San Diegans deserve better. I’m not backing down."

Mickelson appeared to have his antenna up on the issue as well.

"Something about this doesn’t smell right," he wrote in response to Desmond’s post.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin said last month the U.S. and Mexico were on the verge of a deal regarding the sewage issue.

"This week, EPA transmitted to Mexico a proposed ‘100% solution’ that would PERMANENTLY END the decades-old crisis of raw sewage flowing in to the U.S. from Mexico. Next, technical groups from both nations will be meeting to work through the details necessary to hopefully reach an urgent agreement," Zeldin wrote on X in May.

Zeldin visited San Diego in April, where he announced talks with his government counterparts in Mexico to end the decades-long issue. The problem, blamed on outdated wastewater infrastructure, has persisted for decades but has spiraled in recent years as Tijuana's population skyrocketed.

In February, the Department of Defense's inspector general released a report finding that the Naval Special Warfare Center reported 1,168 cases of acute gastrointestinal illnesses among SEAL candidates between January 2019 and May 2023 that were attributed to the contaminated water.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.