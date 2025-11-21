Lions' top offensive weapon unlikely to return this season after undergoing back surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Lions might have lost one of their top offensive weapons for the season.

Lions star tight end Sam LaPorta is unlikely to return this season after undergoing back surgery, head coach Dan Campbell said during his news conference Friday.

"I think we would be fortunate to have a chance to get him back for the rest of the season," Campbell said. "I think that's very, very slim.

"The good news is the procedure went really well, long term."

The loss of LaPorta is a massive one for a potent Lions offense. The 24-year-old was in the midst of another strong season with 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

The Pro Bowl tight end is second on the team in receptions — Amon-Ra St. Brown leads with 66 — and is third on the team in receiving yards behind St. Brown's 735 and Jameson Williams' 562. Backup tight end Brock Wright will be thrust into a more prominent role in LaPorta’s absence.

LaPorta became an instant contributor since being drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa. In 42 games over three seasons, LaPorta has 186 receptions for 889 yards and 20 touchdowns and is a trusted option for quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions dropped to 6-4 after a 16-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game LaPorta did not play in, and are outside the playoff picture.

They will look to get back on track when they play the lowly New York Giants (2-9) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

