©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Detroit Lions

Lions' Jared Goff interrupts reporter after repeated questions about Rams: 'We’re still talking about it'

Lions quarterback was traded to Detroit in blockbuster deal that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is ready to move on from the narrative that surfaces every time he faces his former team. 

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Goff faced a series of questions about facing the team that traded him for Matthew Stafford years after drafting him first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. 

Jared Goff throws a pass

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan, on Dec. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

"It feels like a long time ago and, I think we kind of talked about it earlier in the year of how it's kind of my career now [I’ve] spent more time here. It certainly feels like a long time ago," he said Wednesday, before being asked separately if he still feels an "emotional charge." 

"No, not so much anymore," he responded. "And really, we played them in that playoff game, and it was such a big deal and the next year we played them again, and that felt like even less, and so now it's even further removed."

But Goff was asked a third time about the history of the matchup. This time, he interjected. 

"We’re still talking about it — all right, go ahead," he said before letting the reporter finish his question.

Jared Goff talks to reporters

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Detroit, Michigan, on Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

EX-RAMS STAR JARED GOFF SAYS HE WAS BLINDSIDED BY TRADE TO LIONS: 'REAL TASTE OF TRUE ADVERSITY'

Goff has played against his former team three times since that blockbuster trade, which resulted in Stafford leading the Rams to Super Bowl victory. In regular season matchups, the score is even at one win each, but Goff led the Lions to another victory over the Rams in a wild-card game during the 2024 playoffs. 

During his tenure with the Rams, Goff earned Pro Bowl nods in 2017 and 2018, with the latter season culminating in a Super Bowl appearance. He would be traded after just two more seasons. 

Rams head coach Sean McVay had high praise for Goff when speaking about his former quarterback this week, adding that he’s "truly happy" with how his career is panning out in Detroit.

Matthew Stafford feels the pressure

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, middle, passes while pressured by the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

"There were a lot of great memories and a lot of really good ball that he did here that I’ll always cherish. I’m truly happy for him. He’s married and has a beautiful little girl now. It’s awesome to see. I think I’m reminded of those things, and then you’re also reminded of when you need to be able to grow up and handle things a little bit better. I’ll never run away from that. What I’m grateful for and appreciative of is that he’s got such grace towards me and understanding. I’m happy for Jared."

The Rams host the Lions on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

