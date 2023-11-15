Lions' Jameson Williams stuns with McDonald's food combination: 'This is depraved'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has made an impact on the field for the team since he returned from suspension last month.

Williams has eight catches for 89 yards as the Lions enter Week 11 with a 7-2 record. But Williams’ play isn’t the thing that went viral this week. Instead, it was his McDonald’s order.

The second-year receiver posted a photo of his McDonald’s order and it shocked many social media users. On his Instagram Stories, Williams showed his cheeseburger with a dollop of his McFlurry ice cream on top of the burger patty.

He posted the photo without any context or caption but it didn’t stop NFL fans from weighing in.

"I’m not a prude as everyone knows when it comes to weird food combinations – this one made my spine absolutely shiver," sports personality Mike Golic Jr. said on his podcast Wednesday. "This is depraved. We need to suspend Jameson Williams for this, not the other stuff."

"Jameson Williams come work in Minor League Baseball," Rocket City Trash Pandas minor league baseball team wrote on X.

Others called for him to be suspended again as well, while some went as far to say he should be sent straight to jail.

The Lions selected Williams in 2022 with the No. 12 overall pick. He played in six games but only had one catch – which was for a touchdown – as he recovered from an injury suffered in the national championship that year.

He was then suspended for a few games for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Detroit narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Chargers last week, 41-38. The team takes on the Chicago Bears on Sunday.