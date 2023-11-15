Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns lose Deshaun Watson for rest of 2023 season with serious shoulder injury

Watson has played in 12 games since joining the Browns last season.

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the 2023 season after he suffered a broken bone in his throwing shoulder during the team’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, the team said Wednesday.

The team said Watson also suffered a high-ankle sprain, and both injuries occurred in the first half.

Deshaun Watson throws

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain," the team said in a statement. 

"In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage."

Deshaun Watson sacked

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh, #99, takes down Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, #4, for a strip sack during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)

Cleveland placed Watson on the season-ending injured reserve. P.J. Walker is expected to start for the Browns on Sunday as the team goes up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the NFL Network, Watson wanted to play the rest of the season, but doctors warned him if he got hit in the same spot, it could cause catastrophic damage to his shoulder.

The Browns acquired Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans before the start of the 2022 season. He was suspended for half of the season after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The team signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract upon the trade. He received a $44.9 million signing bonus.

Since joining the Browns, Watson has only played in 12 games.

He is 8-4 in those 12 starts with 2,217 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

PJ Walker warms up

PJ Walker, #10 of the Cleveland Browns, warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023 in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Cleveland is 6-3 this season and boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.