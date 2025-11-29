Lions great fails physical after coming out of retirement for playoff push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Lions thought they were going to get a massive boost to their offense when four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow came out of retirement to rejoin the team.

However, the Lions announced Saturday that Ragnow failed his physical and will not be rejoining the team.

"Frank Ragnow reported to our facility yesterday and went through the normal process of meetings. Unfortunately, during the routine meeting with our medical team, Frank failed his physical," the Lions said in a statement.

"The medical exam revealed a Grade 3 hamstring strain that will keep him from participating for the remainder of the regular season. For that reason, Frank will not be rejoining the Lions."

"Frank has always been a team-first guy and is a true warrior. He will forever be a Lion."

Ragnow, 29, abruptly retired from the team in June. He posted to social media that he had tried to convince himself he was ready to play, but said it was instead time to prioritize his health. He had spent his entire seven-year career with the Lions after being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t," Ragnow said in a June Instagram post. "I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life."

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow continued. "The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can't emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."

Following the 2021 season, Lions general manager Brad Holmes made Ragnow the league's highest-paid center at the time with a four-year, $54 million contract. The center made the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons after signing the contract, as he remained one of the best centers in the sport despite battling injuries throughout his career.

Ragnow’s return would have been a big boost to the 7-5 Lions, who are in the midst of battling for a Wild Card spot after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

