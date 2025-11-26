Lions great comes out of retirement to help in playoff push: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Lions received a major boost to their offense on Wednesday.

Four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow came out of retirement and is rejoining the team, per multiple reports. The Lions seemingly confirmed the reports by posting a picture of Ragnow running out of the tunnel to social media.

Ragnow, 29, abruptly retired from the team in June. He posted to social media that he had tried to convince himself he was ready to play, but said it was instead time to prioritize his health. He had spent his entire seven-year career with the Lions after being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t," Ragnow said in a June Instagram post. "I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life."

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow continued. "The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can't emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."

Following the 2021 season, Lions general manager Brad Holmes made Ragnow the league’s highest-paid center at the time with a four-year, $54 million contract.

The center made the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons after signing the contract as he remained one of the best centers in the sport despite battling injuries throughout his career. The contract he signed runs through the 2026 season, so when he returns to Detroit, his deal remains in place.

If a player is on the club’s reserve-retired list, he has to be reinstated before the team’s Week 13 game in order to play this season, according to ESPN. With the Lions playing on Thanksgiving against the Green Bay Packers, Wednesday was the final day Ragnow could have returned and be eligible to play.

Ragnow’s return is a huge boost to the 7–4 Lions, who are currently third in the NFC North. It is unclear when Ragnow will make his 2025 season debut.

The Lions play the Packers at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow on FOX.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.