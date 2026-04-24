Messi Replacement? Inter Miami Owner Wants To Just Enjoy 'Next Two Years'

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Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has addressed the inevitable question of how the club will replace Lionel Messi. With the Argentine icon under contract through 2028, the Herons are already planning for a future beyond the GOAT.

Mas outlines vision for post-Messi era in Miami

Messi has transformed Inter Miami into a global phenomenon since his arrival, but the club’s hierarchy is already preparing for the day the legendary No. 10 eventually retires. Speaking at ‘The Forum’ event at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, owner Mas addressed the constant speculation regarding the team's long-term roster construction and the hunt for a future successor.

The American businessman highlighted that while the immediate goal is to capitalise on Messi's presence over the next two seasons, the club's identity is now tied to consistent excellence. Mas noted that the demand from the Floridian fanbase is for a blend of world-class stars and emerging young talent to ensure the "Messi effect" leaves a permanent legacy.

Excellence remains non-negotiable for MLS Cup winners

During his address, Mas acknowledged the pressure from supporters who are already looking toward the next marquee signing. He insisted that the standard of competition at Nu Stadium will not drop once the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner hangs up his boots, with the club committed to staying at the top of the league.

"I want to enjoy Messi while we have him, for the next two years," Mas explained, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "Our fans keep asking us who will be next. We always try to sign star players, but also young talent, to give our supporters a sense of belonging. What matters to our fans is competing, winning."

Miami targets untapped potential in American market

The Inter Miami project has always extended beyond the pitch, with Mas viewing the club as a central pillar of an "unexploited" American football market. The recent opening of the club’s new permanent stadium and entertainment complex is seen as a vital step in moving MLS closer to the popularity of the major domestic leagues in the United States.

"The next step is to continue striving to build a great team in a market as large as the United States, but whose league is the fifth most followed domestically," he added. "It's a huge market that hasn't been fully exploited."

"We opened the new Miami stadium three weeks ago, not just as a stadium, but as a place for entertainment, shopping, and experiences. One of my most satisfying moments was when we won the championship in December and I saw families around me celebrating our achievement. You walk around Miami and all you see are pink jerseys. It's important to change the cultural impact we can have on soccer."

Major industry changes

Inter Miami remains the favorite to win the MLS title this season. With Messi's contract running until 2028, the primary focus now is maintaining their dominance in the league while integrating star players into the squad.

Off the pitch, the club will continue to develop its new entertainment district to maximize the brand's commercial reach. As long as Messi continues to lead the line, Inter Miami will remain the most watched team in North America, but the foundation laid by Messi and his partners suggests that the "Pink Revolution" is just beginning.