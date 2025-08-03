Legendary NFL head coach Marv Levy turns 100

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills legends wished former head coach Marv Levy a very happy birthday as he turned 100 years old on Sunday.

Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas was among those to wish Levy a happy birthday during the ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. He also offered his voice to a larger video the organization put out to mark the occasion on Sunday.

Thomas joined Jim Kelly, Steve Tasker and Andre Reed in the well wishes.

"Just wanted to wish you a happy 100th birthday," Thomas said. "… Love you, coach."

"Wow, I cannot believe it. Happy 100th birthday," Kelly said. "… We are so blessed you're still with us. You are the reason that we are who we are and we're wearing our gold jackets."

"Happy 100th birthday, Marv," Reed added. "Not only were you my coach, I consider you a mentor, a great man. To make it to 100, you've been doing some great things.… Will there ever be another Marv? I don't think so. Happy birthday, Marv, 100."

"Marv, I can't tell you how much you've meant to me in my life," Tasker said. "How much you've meant to the guys I played with, the teams you coached, the men that you made, the men that you mentored.… Happy 100th birthday and I’ll be there when you’re 200, too."

More tributes were posted on social media.

Levy’s first coaching job was at St. Louis County Day School in Missouri in 1951. He broke into the NFL as a kickers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1969 and moved his way through the ranks. He got his first NFL head coaching gig with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1978. He was the head coach of the Chicago Blitz in the United States Football League in 1984.

Two years later, he joined the Bills and was their head coach from 1986 to 1997. In that span, the Bills suffered some bad luck when they lost four Super Bowls in a row.

He was 112-70 at the helm of the Bills and 31-42 with the Chiefs.