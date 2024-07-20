US men's basketball team narrowly avoids shocking South Sudan upset after being favored by over 45 points

The U.S. men’s basketball team avoided a shocking upset in a pre-Olympics exhibition against South Sudan in London Saturday night, winning 101-100.

LeBron James took over with fewer than 15 seconds left in the game. Down one point, James had an easy drive to the basket to put the Americans back up one point.

On the other end, Anthony Davis jumped high enough to alter Carlik Jones’ shot and force a miss.

Team USA breathed a sigh of relief.

The Americans got off to a hot start in the first quarter. But after South Sudan called a timeout, the momentum of the game shifted. Jones helped his country to a 14-point halftime lead and had the United States a little shaken up.

The U.S. came out of the halftime break and slowed the game down. The team worked the ball more inside with Davis and Joel Embiid instead of forcing up 3-pointers, which weren’t falling. Team USA outscored South Sudan 57-42 to eke out the win.

Team USA was favored by as many as 45.5 points, according to CBS Sports. But the struggles were there. The team was shooting 25% from 3-point range and was outrebounded 42-39.

James had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win. Davis had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jones finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for South Sudan.

Team USA has one more warmup against Germany before its quest for gold in Paris begins.