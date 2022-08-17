LeBron James inks 2-year extension with Lakers, to make NBA history: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The deal is worth $97.1 million and includes a 15% trade kicker, ESPN reported. With the deal, he’s set to become the highest-earning player in NBA history, passing current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant at $532 million in guaranteed money just from the league.

The deal puts to rest any speculation about what James may do next. He only had one year left on his current deal with the Lakers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Over the past few months, James has teased the idea of teaming up Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, or even suggesting he would be open to returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James was asked in an episode of HBO's "The Shop" in April who he would want to team up with.

"In today’s game? S—t, there’s some mother-----s in today’s game, but Steph Curry. Steph Curry is the one that I would want to play with, for sure, in today’s game. … Right now, it’s Steph," James said.

"I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he gets out of his car you’d better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. As soon as he gets out of his car, you better guard his a--. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed. I swear to God."

LEBRON JAMES, JAYSON TATUM, STEPH CURRY AMONG THE GUESTS AT DRAYMOND GREEN'S WEDDING

Around the All-Star break, James said he would really love to play with his son, Bronny, if and when he made it to the professional level, and mentioned the possibility of rejoining the Cavaliers.

"The door’s not closed on that. I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free," he said via The Athletic.

Former Lakers champion Robert Horry told Fox News Digital recently there was no way James would leave the Lakers at this point.

"LeBron ain’t going nowhere. He got the Hollywood in him now. He got the movies. He got so many contacts out here. He can’t do that if he goes to Cleveland or Miami or anywhere else," he said. "You got to stay here. He’s a Laker for the rest of his … 13 more years he’s going to play."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James is on the verge of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time scoring leader in NBA history. He won his fourth championship with Los Angeles during the coronavirus-impacted 2019-2020 season.